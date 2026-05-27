If rising costs have made you rethink new car ownership, know that savvy Americans are navigating these expenses by choosing brands known for their toughness and dependability, not just aesthetics. They're also saving up for larger down payments and aggressively comparing auto loan interest rates.

Following in their footsteps is wise, given the ever-growing average transaction price (ATP) of new cars. A report published by Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book in May 2026 noted that new vehicles bought in April had an ATP of $49,461. That represents a 1.8% increase from the previous year.

Taking the time to learn about car ownership costs and strategies to work around them can help you avoid hidden expenses and falling into common budget traps.

How Much Does Car Ownership Really Cost?

Financial education website Investopedia says the latest data show that for a new vehicle purchase, the cost of ownership is $52,183. Meanwhile, the annual cost of owning a car and operating it is $11,577.

The annual expenses associated with auto ownership comprise several fixed and variable factors, including the cost of:

Buying the vehicle (e.g., loan payments)

Fuel or electricity, the costs of which fluctuate based on local energy prices, annual mileage, and vehicle efficiency

Maintenance and repairs

Toll and parking fees

Vehicle insurance

Why Is Car Ownership Getting So Expensive?

Ownership, whether of new or used cars, is getting pricier, as many costs associated with it are experiencing significant increases. Inflation is the top reason, driving all other variable car ownership costs.

Surging inflation rates are making auto ownership more of a burden because they impact:

Loan interest rates

Auto insurance rates

Fuel and electricity prices

Vehicle manufacturing costs (materials and labor)

Vehicle maintenance and repair costs

How Are Savvy Americans Dealing With Rising New Car Ownership Costs?

Despite the continuous surge in car ownership costs, Americans still buy millions of new vehicles each year. According to CNBC, the industry saw 16.3 million new car sales in 2025.

You can still be one of those new car owners with the right strategies, including those used by other savvy American consumers like you.

Choosing Tough and Dependable Brands

Since maintenance and repair costs are significant drivers behind rising car ownership costs, savvy U.S. consumers have learned not to base their buying decisions on appearances alone. They're now gearing more toward brands that continue to display long-term:

Dependability

Durability

Mechanical reliability

Ford is one example, known for its toughness and dependability, as pointed out by this pre-owned and new Ford car dealership near Jackson, TN. Toyota is another, with a legendary reputation for manufacturing highly reliable, long-lasting vehicles.

The more durable the new car you choose now, the less you'll spend on fixing it down the road. It trims your future repair expenses while also preserving resale value.

Saving Up for Larger Down Payments

Aim to save for at least a 20% down payment. On a new car with a sticker price of $35,000, it means you should ideally put down at least $7,000.

One reason to make a bigger down payment is that it reduces the principal loan amount you need to borrow. The less you borrow, the lower your monthly payments and overall financing costs.

Another advantage of making the highest possible down payment is that it can help you unlock better loan terms. Since you'll borrow a smaller amount, your lender takes on a smaller risk, too.

They may look at you more favorably and grant you a lower annual percentage rate (APR). There's also the benefit of securing higher equity immediately.

You'll own a "bigger" chunk of the vehicle outright with a bigger down payment, helping you create a financial buffer against rapid vehicle depreciation. With more equity in your new car, you can shield yourself from negative equity if, later on, you decide to sell or trade it in.

More Aggressive Comparison of Car Financing Rates

Aggressive comparison of auto loan rates involves spending as much time as possible shopping around and stacking up lenders against each other so you can secure the best financing terms and most favorable APR. You'd have to be proactive in requesting and leveraging quotes from multiple:

Banks

Credit unions

Online lenders

Car dealerships

Aggressive comparisons can help you reduce your total car ownership costs by letting you find the most affordable and reasonable loan program. Finding and qualifying for this lower-cost loan can trim the lifetime interest you'll pay, making repayment easier and freeing up more of your capital for other needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does It Make Sense to Buy a New Car?

Buying a brand-new car makes sense if you plan to keep it for a decade or so instead of trading or selling it in just a couple of years. The longer you hold on to it, the more "bang" for your buck you can get, as you can maximize its use and offset some of the immediate losses caused by depreciation.

Purchasing a brand-new vehicle may also make sense if your existing one is quite old and you're creditworthy enough that lenders are willing to give you favorable interest rates. In this case, you can combine your old car's trade-in value with a low APR, giving you more financial leverage.

How Can You Prepare When Applying for a New Auto Loan?

Checking your credit score is one of the most straightforward ways to prepare when buying a new car. You must ensure your credit score is high enough to qualify for favorable interest rates.

Verifying your credit report is another smart tactic. Your goal is to confirm it doesn't have any mistakes that may be pulling your creditworthiness down.

If you find any errors, dispute them with one of the major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion).

Make New Car Ownership Easier on Your Budget

If you're aiming to buy a new vehicle this year, follow in the footsteps of other savvy U.S. consumers to navigate rising car ownership costs. Choose a brand known for its long-term dependability and toughness, save up for a larger down payment, and compare loan rates as much as you can.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.