Treatment goals between early-stage and advanced cancers differ in that the former prioritizes cure, whereas the latter focuses more on management.

Early-stage cancer care often intends to eliminate and stop the disease from metastizing (spreading and growing). Conversely, advanced cancer therapy is usually more palliative (symptom relief and improving the quality of remaining life).

Such differences underscore the importance of early cancer diagnosis and treatment, given that it's often most curable at its earliest stages.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., for instance, the relative survival rate of breast cancer, if detected early and is still in the localized stage, is 99%. Once the cancer spreads (becomes regional or distant), the survival rates drop.

What Is the Meaning of Treatment Goals?

Treatment goals refer to the intended, preferred outcomes or results of a patient's care plan. It's a collaborative effort between a medical team and the patient they look after and care for.

The treatment goals for individuals with cancer vary depending on the cancer type and stage, and the patient's current status and preferences.

What Are the Goals of Treatment?

The exact goals of treatment depend on what exactly needs treating, but for cancer patients, it can be curative, a way to manage the disease, or palliative.

The goals of cancer treatment strategies can include one or more of the following:

Cure the disease, in which the intent is to destroy or remove all cancer cells

Control the disease by slowing its spread (usually done if curing the cancer is no longer possible)

Provide palliative care for non-curable cancer (such as by reducing pain, relieving symptoms, and enhancing overall quality of life)

Extend the life of the patient (even if curing the disease is not an option anymore)

How Do Treatment Goals Differ Between Early-Stage and Advanced Cancers?

Cancer treatment differences in intended goals hinge on the stage of the disease. There are several cancer stages, namely:

Stage 0 (carcinoma in situ)

Stage I/1 (localized)

Stage II/2 (early locally advanced)

Stage III/3 (regional)

Stage IV/4 (metastatic)

Stages 0 and I fall under "early-stage" cancers. Stage II cancer may also be early-stage, provided the tumor remains contained within the primary organ where it initially formed.

Stages III and IV are already forms of advanced-stage cancer. Stage IV, however, is the most severe.

The good news is that regardless of stage, medical advances now allow for tailored, more effective cancer care for a wide range of diagnoses.

Still, it pays to understand how personalized cancer treatments vary based on the disease's stage. It can help patients and their families navigate their expectations better.

Treatment Goals for Early-Stage Cancers

Early-stage cancers are often the easiest to treat and have the highest survival rates, which is why the treatment goal is to destroy or remove the cancerous tumors.

The earlier doctors diagnose cancer, the sooner they can begin treating patients with less invasive and aggressive methods. Examples of such treatments are:

Laparoscopic surgery (for gynecologic, colon, or stomach cancers)

Robotic-assisted surgery (e.g., for tumors in the pelvis)

Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (for early-stage lung cancer)

Ablation therapies, which use extreme cold or heat to destroy small, localized cancers

Targeted therapies

Laser therapies

Localized radiation therapies

The term "cure" in cancer often means there are no longer detectable traces of the disease, and doctors don't expect it to return, usually within the next five years. However, it doesn't guarantee that the cancer won't come back (also called "remission"), or that a new type of cancer won't develop.

Since remission is still possible, albeit not that common after five years, part of the treatment goals for early-stage cancers is active surveillance. It involves scheduling regular screening exams (e.g., imaging, biopsies, and blood tests) to monitor for signs of cancer cells.

Treatment Goals for Advanced Cancers

Thanks to improvements in medical technologies and procedures, the 5-year relative survival rate for advanced cancers, which include distant-stage or metastatic cases, has increased considerably over the years.

The latest data published in the American Cancer Society Journals show that throughout 2015-2021, the rate has increased to 35%. Conversely, it was only 17% in the mid-1990s.

The above figures show that it's still possible to "cure" advanced cancers, although it's more difficult compared to early-stage cases. In cases wherein a cure is no longer viable, the goal is to slow down the spread or metastasis of the disease.

Healthcare teams also aim to ease the burden of patients with advanced cancers by alleviating their symptoms. They provide specialized, often palliative care, such as pain, fatigue, and nausea management. They also focus on psychological and emotional support, such as through counseling.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Treatment Options for Advanced Cancers?

Chemotherapy is one. Its goal is to kill fast-growing cancer cells spreading throughout the body. It can help extend the life of patients, even if the cancer itself is no longer curable.

Immunotherapy is another. It helps stimulate the immune system, encouraging it to fight the cancer.

Patients with advanced breast or prostate cancer may also undergo hormone therapy. It works by either blocking the hormones fueling the cancer cells' growth (e.g., estrogen for breast cancer and androgens for prostate cancer) or reducing the body's production of these chemicals.

Hormone therapy's ultimate goal is to shrink or slow tumor growth by creating an environment in which the cancer cells, which are sensitive to hormones, can't survive.

Radiation therapy is also a standard treatment for advanced cancers. It uses high-dose radiation to target metastatic but localized tumors.

Is Cancer Preventable?

While not all cancers are preventable, a significant percentage of them are. According to the World Health Organization, up to four in ten cancer cases worldwide are preventable.

Preventable cancers include those that stem from modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, which causes lung cancer. Alcohol consumption is another factor, as it can contribute to an increased risk of stomach cancer.

Treatment Goals: Beat Cancer

Although treatment goals for early-stage and advanced cancers vary, their initial and ultimate objective is to beat the disease. Just remember that early-stage cases are the most "curable," while advanced stages, particularly metastatic cancers, are the most difficult to treat.

