Most beginner quad bike riders waste money on flashy graphics and racing badges that don't keep them safe. If you're just starting out, your focus should be on investing in quality quad bike gear. From helmets and riding boots to body armor and chest protectors, they will help you keep safe on the road.

As per AOL reports, there were 300 ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin in 2025 alone. This number is 40% higher than the state's 10-year average. That sharp increase is also happening across every state where quad biking is popular.

Unfortunately, most riders who are getting hurt are beginners. They mostly focus on custom decals that won't protect their bodies, rather than on items like DOT-rated helmets. You can only make quad biking fun and safe by prioritizing ATV safety gear.

What ATV Gear Do Beginners Always Overspend On?

Reports from Market Research Future show that outdoor activities among youth have experienced an estimated annual growth rate of 15%. Quad biking is among the most popular activities on social media.

Unfortunately, what's often hyped on the socials is gear that prioritizes aesthetics over safety. As a result, quad bike beginners often overspend on items such as:

Tinted windshields

Aftermarket exhausts

Neon LED light bars

Custom graphics kits

Racing-style steering wheels

Chrome and powder-coated parts

Most beginners blow their money on decoration instead of pro-grade ATV safety gear. As a beginner, this is the wrong way to start your quad bike journey.

What Quad Bike Gear Should You Buy First?

When you're ATV riding, you have to deal with rough terrain and long exposure to the elements. Having the right ATV riding gear will ensure you stay safe during your ride.

Here is what to wear in ATV quad riding:

Helmet

As a quad bike rider, you always need a helmet to keep you safe from accidents. Some things you should look at when buying a helmet include:

Ventilation holes for airflow

Firm and comfortable chin straps

Clear visor for visibility

DOT certification

Off-road or motocross design

Multi-density EPS foam liner

A good ATV helmet should be snug. Don't pick a helmet that's too tight or wobbles when you move your head.

Footwear

ATV boots matter more than most beginners expect. You should get closed-toe shoes with a good grip. Avoid riding with sandals or flip-flops.

Since your feet will be constantly in contact with footrests, you need boots that provide stability and protection. You want to keep your feet safe when you hit a bump and your foot slips.

Gloves

Most beginners overlook gloves. However, once you go ATV riding, you find out why they're important.

Here is how they can help you:

Getting a good grip on the handlebars

Lowering the vibration impact

Protecting you from blisters

Once you've felt how much more control and comfort they give you, you won't want to go ATV riding without them.

Upper Body Quad Bike Gear

Your upper body needs protection while you're riding. Make sure you get long-sleeve, breathable shirts for ATV riding.

Cotton works, but you can choose a light synthetic fabric if you want to ride in the heat. Long sleeves are ideal because they protect your skin from:

Dust

Sunburn

Minor scratches from debris

You also invest in chest protectors and body armor. Depending on the weather, choose ATV protective gear that keeps you comfortable during the ride.

Lower Body Quad Bike Gear

Jeans are a solid choice for ATV riding. They're tough, protecting your legs from friction and heat. However, you should choose lightweight riding pants if it's hot. These pants allow airflow while protecting your legs.

If you're choosing clothes for your lower body, you should consider getting fabric that's snug, not too loose. The fabric should also stretch to help with movement.

For your lower body, you should also get riding pants with knee and hip armor. You also need long socks for your ATV boots to prevent painful chafing during long rides.

What Are Some Safe Quad Bike Techniques for Beginners?

After you get your gear, good technique will keep you safer. Here are basic techniques that will keep you safe on the road:

Use both brakes evenly

Throttle smoothly

Sit forward to keep your weight balanced over the front wheels

Stand up on rough terrain to allow your legs to absorb the impact

You should consider taking a certified ATV safety course before you start riding alone. The skills you learn will protect you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Should You Replace Your ATV Safety Gear?

You should replace your helmet every 5 to 7 years, or immediately after any crash, even if you don't notice visible damage. Boots and gloves can last for about 2 to 5 years with regular use before their padding compresses and stitching weakens.

If you have chest protectors and body armor, you should inspect them regularly. You can replace them when the foam cracks or hardens.

Your goggles will need new lenses every year because scratched lenses can reduce your visibility on bright trails.

Do I Really Need a Chest Protector for ATV Riding?

Yes, you need it, especially for ATV trail riding, racing, or off-road use. Chest protectors guard you against impacts from branches or debris kicked up by your tires.

You also get protection against the most serious injuries during roll-overs. Choose a roost guard for casual trail riding, and opt for a full chest-and-back protector if you're serious about off-road riding.

This gear will help prevent broken ribs or sternum injuries.

Should I Get Extra Eye Protection for ATV Riding?

While some helmets come with visors, it can be a good idea to get goggles, especially if you love riding in sandy areas. They will help with visibility.

A good pair of goggles should fit you well and stay secure while you're riding. Your goggles shouldn't fog up easily.

Invest in Quality Quad Bike Gear for Your Safety

If you're into ATV riding, you need to invest in quad bike gear that protects you and not one that gets you more likes on socials. Skip the graphics and racing badges and get ATV safety gear that keeps you on the road for a lifetime.

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