When selling inherited property, disagreements about timing or price often arise. Any family member who disagrees can delay the sale until legal intervention occurs. This issue has become increasingly common in recent years.

Newsweek reports that in 2025, approximately 340,000 properties in America were inherited, representing 7.4% of all property transfers. As more families inherit homes, co-ownership increases, and potential conflicts may arise, especially during sales.

This quick guide breaks down what to expect, why issues arise, and how the law protects what's yours.

Why Selling Inherited Property Can Turn Into a Family Property Dispute

A family house carries many memories, and those memories hold meaning and weight for some people. When you lose a parent, each sibling sees the family home through a different lens. One sibling might see it as a quick paycheck, while another sees it as a place that holds memories of their childhood.

The problem mostly comes up when these views collide with the title deed. Most siblings are not aware that the decision is not entirely up to them. Each co-owner has a legal vote, and just one holdout can stop the whole sale.

This freeze sits at the top of most inherited property problems. Some of the common issues include:

None of the heirs can agree on the price without a neutral appraisal

One sibling lives in the house and refuses to vacate

One heir has covered taxes and repairs and wants credit at closing

One heir demands quick cash while another wants to wait for the market to rise

Each of these matters sits at the intersection of payout and grief, which is why a family property dispute can get loud and ugly fast.

What Co-Ownership Rights You Might Actually Have

You become a co-owner after inheriting a house with other people. This title gives you rights, but it also ties you to people who may not share your beliefs. Co-ownership property rights include the right to:

Reside there

Share any rental income

Claim a fair share of the sale

What you cannot do is pressure other co-owners to sell or buy you out by word of mouth. You can ask and negotiate, but if they refuse, you have the option of taking the legal route.

Here are a few things you, as a co-owner, can pin down within the first month:

Track every dollar each heir spends on the property, and keep receipts

Get a written appraisal from a licensed professional

Decide and put in writing early on whether you want to rent, sell, or buy out the other heirs

Obtain the title deed and confirm how the property is titled

Putting all these steps in place within the first month prevents arguments.

What If a Property Partition Action Becomes Your Only Way Out?

Talking is not always the answer when it comes to selling inherited property. When one of the property heirs refuses to buy out or sell to the rest, the other co-owners can file for a property partition action. This is a lawsuit requesting a judge to order the sale of the property or divide it among the heirs.

The partition action is treated as an absolute right by the court. Smart title planning and the step-up basis can save you as an heir tens of thousands in capital gains taxes during a sale. It also protects your financial interests when one of the co-owners blocks a fair deal.

What is a partition lawyer? Before diving in, it helps to know the role they play in protecting your share. Here is the process of filing a partition action:

File a complaint in the county where the property sits

The court verifies each heir's share by reviewing the will, deed, or probate records

A neutral appraiser sets the fair market value of the property

The judge decides whether to sell or divide the land and split the proceeds

Choosing to go to court for a partition action is rarely the fun choice, but it ends the chaos more quickly.

How to Protect Your Share of Inherited Property

In most cases, a property ownership dispute does not just go away. The longer you stall, the more the legal fees add up, and the more relationships are torn apart. When everyone agrees on the timeline, price, and roles from the beginning, selling inherited property goes smoothly.

If you and your family are stuck in a stalled conversation, a partition lawyer often saves both the relationship and the equity. The right legal help turns a stalemate into a fair payout for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does Selling Your Inherited Property Take?

It takes six to twelve months to sell inherited property when heirs agree, mainly because probate has to finish first. If there is disagreement or someone files a partition action, it can take up to two years. Hiring an attorney early keeps the process moving and avoids costly delays.

Do All Co-Owners Have to Agree Before Selling Property?

Yes, every heir usually has to sign off before the property can transfer completely. The court can force the sale through partition if one of the co-owners refuses.

Will You Owe Taxes After You Sell Your Property Share?

You likely will not owe much, thanks to the step-up in basis rule. Your tax basis resets to the home's value on the date your relative died, so you only pay capital gains on appreciation after that date. Quick sales after inheritance often result in little or no federal tax owed.

What Happens If One Heir Lives in the Inherited Property?

That heir may owe rent to the other co-owners, especially if they refuse to sell or buy out the others. Courts often factor occupancy into the final split during a partition action. Documenting the arrangement early prevents disputes later.

Settle the Sale of Your Inherited Property

Selling inherited property does not have to end at the courthouse. Pick one of the co-owners to handle the appraisal, the real estate agent, and the paperwork. The rest of the family should stay informed, and the sale can move twice as fast.

When tension comes up, seek mediation services to help settle disputes in a few days. Staying informed and taking the right steps today can make all the difference moving forward.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.