The main challenge of home-based care for the urban aging population has to be the cost of care and the limited access for certain parts of the population due to affordability issues.

As the American population ages, it has become increasingly apparent that people prefer to age in their own homes, surrounded by loved ones. Even if that might be the primary preference for most folks, an aging populace needs a bit more assistance with the activities of daily living. That's where home-based care comes into play.

There are numerous senior care barriers to access, which is where the issue arises.

High Cost of Home-Based Care

The primary reason why every aging American can't access home-based care rather than moving to a senior living community is the affordability factor. Home-based care is more expensive in urban areas, since caregiver costs increase due to the increase in the cost of living.

So if you wish to access elderly home care Philadelphia PA, you would need to either have private medical insurance that covers you in that regard, or have savings that would allow you to pay for these services out of pocket. You could also be lucky enough to have dependants who can afford to pay for home-based care for you.

Even Medicaid has limits on which senior Americans would be eligible for home-based care. Also, consider that home health aides and personal care attendants who would visit you in your home to perform certain caregiving duties have expensive hourly rates.

Limited Caregiver Access and Availability

Even though cities have a large population, workforce shortages have resulted in limited access to caregivers due to a general lack. There just aren't enough people going into this field of work.

This means that seniors have limited access to caregivers during peak hours, like mornings and evenings, when they would need them most. They also have long waitlists for city home care services.

Additionally, when seniors do end up with caregivers, there is a high turnover rate due to burnout and low wages.

For those seniors who need constant care and can't perform activities of daily living like washing and eating without assistance, the burden of care falls upon overworked family members or loved ones, which can be very difficult.

Mobility and Transportation Elderly Care Challenges

Many older adults have limited mobility because of various issues and need additional care due to that. They need caregivers to drive them to medical appointments or to take them back and forth between home and other locations like haircuts, grocery shopping, social engagements, and more.

Due to increased urbanization and traffic, it can also be difficult for caregivers to get to their charges on time, resulting in delayed care or interruption in care.

Eligibility Requirements Constantly Change

Not every senior American is lucky enough to have financial access to home-based care. Many Americans have lived paycheck to paycheck all their lives and are now struggling in their old age to make ends meet, without proper medical insurance in place.

Not only that, but they also don't have access to home care through Medicaid since eligibility requirements don't match up. The application process can be quite complex and challenging, which results in lots of eligible Americans not applying for them.

Without a care coordinator or advocate, deciphering which services apply and how to enroll can be a full-time job, one many caregivers are neither trained nor prepared to handle.

Language, Cultural, and Tech Barriers

Many older adults in America do not speak English due to multilingual communities. This could result in a mismatch between caregivers and dependents, and a language barrier can result in the lack of proper care being provided.

Additionally, culturally appropriate care practices are not provided to older adults, which can result in discomfort or worse.

A lot of older adults are also not comfortable with digital technology, which is where a lot of appointments for home-based care are being made. This can result in appointments not being set on time or with the right caregiver. Effective or comfortable care is not being provided to these tech barriers, even when services are available and the older adult is eligible for care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Home-Based Care Safe for Older Adults?

Yes, indeed. It's very safe for older adults to experience home-based care. These caregivers are chosen with great care, each one picked meticulously, with the proper checks done by the organizations.

If the older adults aren't happy with the caregiver, then they can switch over to someone else, who might be more suitable. It's important for the communication to remain two-way with the older adults in care and the organizations providing the care.

Can Older Adults Experience Social Isolation Even In Highly Populated Cities?

Yes, unfortunately, social isolation is one of the biggest issues of the modern-day older population. They might live in densely populated cities, but not have a single conversation with another person all day long.

That's why home-based care can be such a boon because it can relieve some of this social isolation for older adults. It's also great because if the older adult is isolated due to mobility issues, the caregiver can help transport them to their social engagements, helping them keep their friends and connections going.

This relieves some of the burden on the loved ones and family members, allowing them to live their lives and recharge themselves from their heavy schedule of caregiving.

Home Care Accessibility Needs Improvement

Many changes need to happen to make home-based care more accessible to older Americans from all demographics and income levels. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and care, no matter how old they are or what their challenges might be.

If you are searching for home-based care for your elderly parent, don't let these challenges hold you back. Keep searching for a home-based care service that will take care of your parents as you do.

