If you have crooked teeth, consider treatment ASAP since leaving them as is will only make the problem worse; they'll continue to shift (move) due to factors like natural aging and bone changes. Crowding, which can occur over time, can also exacerbate the issue.

The worse the misalignment (also called "malocclusion"), the higher the risk of your teeth developing more problems.

As a study published in PubMed Central notes, malocclusion can impede speech, cause mastication (chewing) difficulties, and raise one's risk for dental trauma. It also notes a link between malocclusion and mental health (anxiety and depression).

By understanding the impact of untreated teeth alignment problems and how uncorrected malocclusion can worsen over time, you can make more informed decisions for optimal dental health protection.

What Is the Cause of Crooked Teeth?

From premature loss of primary (baby) teeth to permanent (adult) tooth loss and maxillofacial (mouth, jaw, face, and neck) problems, these are all potential culprits behind crooked teeth. Genetics also plays a role, meaning it can "run in the family."

Injury and bone disease can also make you more prone to crooked teeth. There's poor hygiene, too, which could lead to a host of problems like dental cavities and gum disease, both of which can cause tooth loss.

Tooth loss, also called "edentulism," is highly prevalent, with 120 million Americans missing at least one tooth, according to the American College of Prosthodontists. Worse, over 36 million don't have any natural teeth remaining.

Can Crooked Teeth Be Corrected?

Yes. You have several options for teeth misalignment treatment, with orthodontics and oral surgery being two of the primary ones.

Dental braces and clear aligners are some examples of orthodontic appliances that not only provide smile improvement benefits but can also improve oral function and overall dental health.

Examples of braces are traditional metal, ceramic, and lingual. Clear aligners include Invisalign treatments, such as those offered at the clinic Smile Creators by Dr. Ripa.

In cases wherein orthodontic appliances alone aren't enough to correct the malocclusion, your dentist or orthodontist may recommend oral surgery, specifically orthognathic surgery. The procedure aims to correct bite problems, which could be behind crooked teeth, by repositioning misaligned jaws.

Why Can Crooked Teeth Worsen Over Time Without Treatment?

Crooked teeth can become worse over time, as they'll continue to shift due to factors like aging and regular activity like biting and chewing. Dental crowding, which can also occur as a result of these movements, can make your teeth even more misaligned.

How Shifting Exacerbates Crooked Teeth

Your teeth shifting can make your misaligned teeth worse because it creates a "domino" effect: the teeth that move create gaps, and the gaps give the adjacent teeth space to move, tilt, overlap, or rotate. All these extra movements can further disrupt the alignment of the entire dental arch.

Untreated crooked teeth are also more likely to become overcrowded, a problem compounded by the teeth's natural tendency to move toward the front of the mouth. The worse the overcrowding, the more crooked the teeth can get.

The Many Other Consequences of Leaving Crooked Teeth Untreated

Leaving your teeth crooked and untreated can increase their risk of becoming damaged due to injury or trauma.

Misaligned teeth are more susceptible to such problems, as their uneven alignment exposes them to excessive wear and tear. They can break, chip, or fracture from the root more easily than well-aligned teeth.

Crooked teeth also have a higher risk of developing caries, also known as "cavities" or "tooth decay." Their improper positioning makes them harder to brush and floss thoroughly, allowing food particles, bacteria, and plaque to accumulate.

The more of this buildup that forms, the more tooth enamel that can erode, and the more likely the affected teeth are to decay.

As the U.S. CDC reports, cavities are among the leading causes of tooth loss. The health agency also notes that tooth loss can lead to:

Speech difficulty

Poor diet

Low self-esteem

A decrease in one's quality of life

All that should be enough reason to consider getting your crooked teeth treated, as doing so will give you more than just straighter pearly whites and a more dazzling smile. It's also key to preventing dental issues in the long run.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's Your Best Option to Correct Crooked Teeth?

There's no best or "one-size-fits-all" when treating crooked teeth, as each case is unique, which is why treatment must be highly individualized. Factors like the severity of the problem, the patient's lifestyle, and budget should all play a role during the decision-making process.

If you have severely crooked teeth or other bite problems (e.g., underbite or overbite), your dentist may recommend orthodontic braces. Traditional metal, ceramic (clear or tooth-colored braces), and lingual (behind-the-teeth braces) are effective for the long-term correction of complex misalignments.

If the problem is only mild to moderate, though, your oral healthcare provider may suggest clear aligners like Invisalign. They're discreet, removable, and ideal for responsible teens and adults, particularly those who play contact sports or mouth instruments.

When Is It Too Late to Correct Crooked Teeth?

There's no such thing as being "too old" for orthodontic treatment and correcting crooked teeth. Provided your gums and jawbone are healthy, your oral healthcare professional should be able to help you achieve a healthier, straighter smile, regardless of your age.

It's vital to note, however, that orthodontic treatment often takes longer in adults than in children. In adults, the well-established, fully developed jawbones are denser, less pliable, and more challenging to move with pressure.

Still, thanks to modern orthodontics, it's possible for adults, even those in their 50s, 60s, or beyond, to get healthier, straighter teeth.

Don't Delay Getting Treatment for Crooked Teeth

Crooked teeth are more than just an aesthetic problem, as they can worsen over time without treatment and give rise to more oral health issues like dental decay and tooth loss. Since you don't want your pearly whites to suffer the same fate, consider seeking treatment as soon as possible.

