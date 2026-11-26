CAIRO — Leading Iranian rights activist and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested at his home in Tehran on Wednesday, a friend and Europe-based activist told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mahmoudian, who co-wrote the Iranian drama "It Was Just an Accident, " was taken away from his home on Wednesday where agents detained him and seized his electronic devices, according to his personal Telegram channel. A message posted on his channel later on Thursday added that he had been charged with anti-government "propaganda" and "spreading false information." His detention was also reported on Wednesday by reformist news outlet Emtedad.

Hosein Razzagh, a friend of Mahmoudian and an Iranian activist based in Europe, told the AP he last spoke with Mahmoudian by phone at around 2-3 a.m. Wednesday about a death penalty case linked to the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. He said the screenwriter later didn't answer his phone, and that witnesses reported that more than a dozen armed agents had raided his home, detained him and taken away his electronic devices — adding that Mahmoudian had been badly beaten while in detention.

The 2022 protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. The monthslong crackdown on the protests left hundreds of people dead and thousands detained.

Mahmoudian’s detention on Wednesday came a day after he posted on his Telegram channel a warning that two protesters jailed after the Amini protests were at risk of execution within 24 hours. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group has said at least 15 protesters have been executed in connection with the protests over Amini, with two of the executions being carried out in 2026.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur Mai Sato posted on X later that day regarding the case of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran, highlighting fears that they were “scheduled to be executed at dawn tomorrow.”

But on Wednesday, Mahmoudian posted again on his Telegram channel that according to a lawyer and family, the sentences had not been carried out.

Mahmoudian has campaigned openly on behalf of jailed protesters and protesters at risk of execution in Iran, Razzagh said, adding that Iranian authorities "are extremely sensitive about execution cases."

He is being held at the Greater Tehran Penitentiary, just outside of the capital, Razzagh added.

The screenwriter was also arrested in February, shortly before the Academy Awards, days after he and 16 others signed a statement condemning Islamic Republic leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the government's violent crackdown on demonstrators following mass anti-government protests in January.

Authorities continue to make arrests linked to the January protests and have stepped up executions of jailed protesters, with at least 39 executions carried out so far, according to rights monitors outside of Iran.

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Elena Becatoros in London contributed to this report.

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