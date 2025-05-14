Tom Petty’s former St. Augustine beach-house gets listed for sale - let’s look inside!

If you’ve ever had dreams of living like a rock and roll Heartbreaker, your chance might just be a few million dollars away.

Tom Petty’s former oceanside retreat, right here in St. Augustine on Anastasia Island, is officially on the market courtesy of The Newcomer Group...and let me tell you, this ain’t no “Breakdown” shack; this is a proper rockstar sanctuary.

Located at 5372 Atlantic View, this slice of musical history, once owned by the legend himself, and since a recent price drop, can be yours for a cool $3,245,000 according to the Zillow listing.

The place was originally built back in ’88 and has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and over 3,200 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, all perched high on the dunes with direct beach access via a private boardwalk and, of course, a pool for those hot Florida days.

Imagine, soaking up those “sweeping Atlantic Ocean views,” maybe strumming a guitar on one of the multiple balconies, channeling your inner Tom. It’s even zoned for short-term rentals, so if you can’t swing the full purchase price, maybe you can at least rent it for a weekend and pretend you’re “King of the Hill.”

It’s more than just a house; it’s a piece of rock and roll lore, a place where a legend came to “clear his head.” So, if you’ve got a spare $3.2 million and a love for all things Petty, this St. Augustine gem is waiting. Don’t back down, right?

