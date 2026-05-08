What to Stream: 'Dutton Ranch,' Colin Jost plays games, Maluma, Stanley Tucci and 'The Crash'

The long-awaited "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch" and a fresh collection from the Colombian superstar Maluma, are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: The Netflix true crime documentary "The Crash," pop-punk paragons The All-American Rejects return with their fifth studio album and Season 2 of Stanley Tucci's gastronomic tour "Tucci in Italy" lands on Disney+

New movies to stream from May 11-17

— Théodore Pellerin slyly infiltrates the inner circle of Archie Madekwe's pop musician Oliver in the psychological thriller "Lurker," streaming on HBO Max on Friday, May 15. The film explores the parasocial relationship of internet fandoms, and the power dynamics within the entourage of an on-the-cusp star. It was written and directed by Emmy-winner Alex Russell ("The Bear," "Beef"), who looked to "obsessive thrillers" like "Whiplash" and "Black Swan" for inspiration.

— The Netflix true crime documentary "The Crash" looks into a 2022 car crash in Ohio, in which 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla slammed her car into a brick building at 100 mph, killing her boyfriend and his friend, and the conflicting narratives around that night. It begins streaming Friday, May 15. Also coming to Netflix? "Black Phone 2," streaming on Saturday, May 16, which sees the return of Ethan Hawke's The Grabber (who, yes, was killed in the first movie) who is intent on getting revenge against Mason Thames four years later.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from May 11-17

— On Friday, May 15, a new collection from the Colombian superstar Maluma, titled "Loco x Volver," drops. It's a celebration of his culture and then some: from the reggaetón/dancehall hybrid "Pa' la seca" with Ryan Castro to "Con El Corazón" with the late great Yeison Jiménez and everything in between, these are songs that celebrate his roots while modernizing folkloric sounds.

— Pop-punk paragons The All-American Rejects are back, preparing to release their fifth studio album and first full-length in nearly 15 years, since 2012’s “Kids in the Street.” It’s called “Sandbox.” Expect what they’re known for: Big hooks, big chords, big choruses and bigger fun.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from May 11-17

— "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" has a new home for its second season. The game show, hosted by Colin Jost, makes the jump to Netflix beginning Monday, with a new episode dropping each weekday through June 5. Sample categories include "bummer movie endings," "Broadway on the big screen" and "TV of the 2010s." If trending topics make up your FYP on TikTok, this one's for you.

— Stanley Tucci is fresh off a world tour to promote "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and now he's taking us to Italy for season two of "Tucci in Italy." In the new episodes, the actor visits regions like Sicily, Campania and Sardinia to meet with locals and eat food native to those areas. Travel along on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Tuesday.

— Fans have to wait until 2027 for a new season of "Heated Rivalry" but there's another series available in the hockey romance genre. "Off Campus" debuts its first season on Prime Video on Wednesday. It's about the love lives of a group of college hockey players. Each season follows a different relationship. The leads of Season 1 are Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright, while Season 2, starring Antonio Cipriano and India Fowler, begins filming very soon.

— Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's long-awaited "Yellowstone" spinoff debuts Friday, May 15, on Paramount+. "Dutton Ranch" takes place one year after the events of the series finale of "Yellowstone" and characters Beth and Rip have relocated to Texas. They've got a new ranch now but if we've learned anything from the other shows, owning land can be very dangerous. Annette Bening and Ed Harris also star.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from May 11-17

— U.K. developer Supermassive Games has built its reputation on horror gems like "Until Dawn" and "The Quarry" that evoked classic movies like "Friday the 13th." For its latest thriller, "Directive 8020," the inspiration appears to be "Alien" and "The Thing." You are 12 light years from Earth when your colony ship crashes on Tau Ceti f. The organisms there aren't happy to meet you, and they are quite adept at imitating their prey. Can you trust your crewmates? Can you prevent the predators from hitching a ride when you try to return home? Things start getting squishy Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten

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