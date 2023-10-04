Action News Jax First Alert Storm Tracker visits Community Helper Day at St. Patrick Catholic School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kids at an Oceanway school got the chance to see community helpers up close on Friday.

St. Patrick Catholic School’s early education program hosted JEA trucks, a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol car, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engine, and a Meridian Waste truck.

It was all part of the school’s lesson on the helpers in our community.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh also brought the First Alert Storm Tracker to show students the tools we use to track the weather.

See photos from Community Helper Day below:

