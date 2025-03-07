Join Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh at the PanCAN PurpleStride in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh for the PurpleStride Jacksonville Walk and Run on Saturday, April 26 at Treaty Oak.

Here is the event schedule:

Event Village Opens: 8:00 AM

8:00 AM Opening Ceremony: 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Walk Begins: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Event Concludes: 12:00 PM

You can register as an individual participant or as a team ahead of time by following this link.

The American Cancer Society says as of 2025, pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the U.S. and about 8% of all cancer deaths.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Funds raised at the PurpleStride Event will go towards high-priority research areas for this disease; some of these areas include identifying biomarkers for early detection, developing drugs that target specific gene mutations, understanding how the tumor microenvironment alters drug delivery, and harnessing the immune system for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The disease hits close to home for Mike, which is why he has been actively involved in the PurpleStride event in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax's Mike Burish emcees at PurpleStride

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mike’s mom was diagnosed with the deadliest cancer in the world in 2007. Mike chronicled his mother’s very graceful battle for the nine months she fought the disease in “A Very Personal Journey: My Mom’s Fight Against Terminal Cancer.”

Not a day goes by when Mike does not think about his mom – a Jacksonville star in her own right, as she starred in several local CBS47 and FOX30 promotions with Mike.

There is no doubt that Mike will have his mom “at his side” during “Purple Stride,” and he’s looking forward to seeing you there amongst the sea of purple.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.