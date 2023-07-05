WATCH: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Summertime Safety’ special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax wants to help keep your family safe this summer.

Watch the video above to see the Action News Jax Family Focus Special “Summertime Safety.”

You can get water safety tips, find out the top sunscreens to consider, and why the color of your child’s bathing suit can save their life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.