50 delicious Mexican food recipes that you can actually make at home

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50 delicious Mexican recipes

Whether it's crunchy nachos at Del Taco or a plate of enchiladas at your favorite local cantina, nothing hits the spot quite like Mexican food. It's one of the fastest-growing cuisines in the world—according to Fortune Business Insights, the global Mexican food market is expected to grow from $23.2 billion in 2026 to reach nearly $40 billion in 2034. Perhaps unsurprisingly, North America accounts for a major share of the worldwide market, making up roughly 38%.

That market might grow even faster than predicted if current U.S. food trends are any indicator. Arden Shore, editor-in-chief of restaurant review website The Infatuation, told ABC News in December 2025 that "Mexican food is having a 'sceney' moment nationally," leading a variety of eateries to draw inspiration from the nation's traditional culinary techniques in 2026. Considering Mexico's huge variety of cooking styles and dishes, there's no telling what kinds of Mexican eats we'll see on restaurant menus next.

Of course, you can sample many of these dishes right at home. From chile relleno to churros, Stacker compiled a list of Mexican recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to discover one you'd like to try for yourself.

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 6 -pound pork butt

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 cups

- Number of ingredients: 4

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Secret Salsa

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Easy Chicken Flautas

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Easy Mexican Sopes

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 4

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

- Prep: 5 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Taco Seasoning I

- Prep: 1 min

- Total: 1 min

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 1 ounce

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Fajita Seasoning

- Prep: 5 mins

- Total: 5 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 3 tablespoons

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 1 -9x13 inch cake

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Impossible Cake

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 1 min

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 2 hrs 26 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Baked Tortilla Chips

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Taco Dip I

- Prep: 10 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 25

- Yield: 25 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 21

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Easy Guacamole

- Prep: 10 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 2 cups

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Homemade Flour Tortillas

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 24

- Yield: 2 dozen

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Mexican Rice II

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Easy Mexican Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Seven Layer Taco Dip

- Prep: 30 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 56

- Yield: 1 dip

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Pico de Gallo

- Prep: 20 mins

- Additional: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 3 cups

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

3 Cheese Enchiladas

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Taco Bake Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 32 mins

- Total: 52 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Churros

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicken Quesadillas

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 20

- Yield: 20 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Marinated Flank Steak

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 6 hrs

- Total: 6 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Best Black Beans

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Authentic Mole Sauce

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 1 quart mole sauce

- Number of ingredients: 22

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 16 mins

- Total: 26 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 2 cups

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Homemade Tamales

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 35 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 16 tamales

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 45 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Cast Iron Chicken Fajitas

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Seven Layer Dip II

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 64

- Yield: 8 cups

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Caldo de Pollo

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 1 day

- Total: 1 day

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Chili Rellenos Casserole

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Chicken Enchiladas I

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 taquitos

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Enchiladas Verdes

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 9

- Yield: 9 enchiladas

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes (Stacker/Stacker)

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 4 hrs

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 12 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here