First Alert Weather: Afternoon/evening storms for Father’s Day, HOT and humid to start next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Our temperatures have climbed to the low 90s and we are dry across our area as of 3 PM. But storms are approaching the area from the west.

TONIGHT: A few storms will continue to move into our area, moving from west to east. There will be a few lingering showers after sunset before we dry out after midnight.

A flood watch will be in effect until this evening in Southeast Georgia because of the 6-10 inches of rain that fell yesterday.

For Father’s Day (and the summer solstice!), temperatures will be in the low 90s and there is a better chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms scattered across our area.

Storms tomorrow will again be tracking from west to east.

Heat and humidity will be the weather story to start out the week.

Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits with only isolated afternoon/evening storms.

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TONIGHT: A few storms with a few lingering showers after sunset. Then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid! Isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/94

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