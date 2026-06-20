First Alert Weather: Afternoon/evening storms for Father’s Day, HOT and humid to start next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: Our temperatures have climbed to the low 90s and we are dry across our area as of 3 PM. But storms are approaching the area from the west.
- TONIGHT: A few storms will continue to move into our area, moving from west to east. There will be a few lingering showers after sunset before we dry out after midnight.
- A flood watch will be in effect until this evening in Southeast Georgia because of the 6-10 inches of rain that fell yesterday.
- For Father’s Day (and the summer solstice!), temperatures will be in the low 90s and there is a better chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms scattered across our area.
- Storms tomorrow will again be tracking from west to east.
- Heat and humidity will be the weather story to start out the week.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits with only isolated afternoon/evening storms.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: A few storms with a few lingering showers after sunset. Then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73
FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 91
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid! Isolated afternoon storms. 72/95
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/94
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