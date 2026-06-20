Public hearings set for proposed State Road A1A improvements in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host two public hearings on June 23 and June 24 to discuss proposed operational improvements on State Road A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach. The project aims to improve safety and operations for all users of the corridor.

The proposed enhancements, a joint effort by the Florida Department of Transportation and St. Johns County, focus on the section of State Road A1A from Gnarled Oaks Drive to the Duval County line. These changes are designed to address concerns regarding overall safety and traffic flow for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, children and other vulnerable users within the corridor.

The proposed changes include several traffic re-routings at key intersections. At Fairfield Boulevard/Sawgrass Drive West, eastbound and westbound through and left-turn movements will be re-routed.

Similarly, TPC Boulevard/Country Club Boulevard and Sawgrass Village Drive/L’Atrium Drive will see re-routing of eastbound and westbound through movements. At TPC Boulevard/Country Club Boulevard, northbound and southbound left turns will also be offset at both intersections to enhance visibility.

Further improvements involve traffic flow on Solana Road, where northbound left-turn and westbound through movements will be re-routed. The project also includes extending the southbound auxiliary lane from Merchants Plaza to Professional Drive to improve merging from J.T. Butler Boulevard, also known as State Road 202. Additionally, the eastbound right-turn lane on Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard will be extended.

The in-person public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at THE PLAYERS Community Senior Center, located at 175 Landrum Ln., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The in-person event will feature an informal open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a formal presentation and a public comment period beginning at 6 p.m.

A virtual public hearing will be held on the following day, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. This online event will include an informal open house from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a formal presentation and public comment period starting at 5:30 p.m.

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