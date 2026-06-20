Arrest made in 2018 fatal shooting of 28-year-old West Augustine man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man already serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges has been arrested in the 2018 fatal shooting of a West Augustine man, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Calloway, 38, was arrested by SJSO Major Crimes detectives and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lavert Durden, 28.

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Deputies responded to the intersection of Herbert and Christopher streets in West Augustine on Nov. 16, 2018, where they found Durden shot and killed.

A St. Johns County grand jury returned an indictment against Calloway last week, leading to his arrest. At the time, Calloway was already incarcerated, serving an eight-year prison sentence on unrelated charges.

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He was transported to the St. Johns County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation into Durden’s death had remained open for more than seven years before the indictment was handed down.

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