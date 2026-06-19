‘I Am Success Jax’ Juneteenth block party highlights Black economic freedom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A number of community events occurred on Friday in Jacksonville, including the “I Am Success Jax” Juneteenth Block Party.

The event promoted economic freedom and empowerment for the black community.

Part of the way organizers say to achieve that is for black consumers to recirculate their money within the black community.

Action News Jax was joined by our CMG Jacksonville radio partners Power 106.1 and Hot 106.5 in covering Friday’s event. The “block” party had to be moved inside the Maceo Elks Lodge #8 due to the forecasted rain.

Organizers say the goal here is to promote community, financial freedom, and homeownership. It features local guests, discussions on empowerment, and community.

“We want to adopt some better habits as far as what we do with our money so we can begin to move the needle forward to be more economically empowered,” said Kevin Hickman of Many Mansions Media.

Among the mixture of entrepreneurs was the smorgasbord of scents and sprays courtesy of Royal Design Boutique and Mini Perfumes. The 13-year-old Prince was manning the booth for his mom. The Haitian American middle-schooler will be performing the black national anthem on the sax on Friday.

“I have the opportunity to play, and this is my one opportunity to get shown so I couldn’t think of any song so I was thinking of that song so my mom gave me an idea, play the Juneteenth song…or the black national anthem,” said Prince.

“We can’t learn if we don’t know where we’ve been. We can’t understand where we are or where we’re going,” said Rosalind Rawls of Roszee’s Creative & Educational Program and crochet boutique.

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