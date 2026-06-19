Chinese nationals sentenced in Georgia drug trafficking case

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Six Chinese nationals have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a large-scale marijuana growing operation in southern Georgia, U.S. Attorney Margaret E. “Meg” Heap announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences after each defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

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Those sentenced include: Chen Hui Shu, 36, of Hunan, China, 30 months; Jin Peng Ma, 35, of Taishan City, Guangdong, China, 29 months; Lecai Huang, 68, of Taishan City, 30 months; Wei Sheng Deng, 41, of Guangzhou, 30 months; Zhu Sheng Bing, 65, of Taishan City, 30 months; and Zhi Yong Ma, 54, of Taishan City, 29 months.

Three of the six will also serve three years of supervised release after completing their sentence.

Because there is no parole in the federal system, each defendant will serve their full term before being handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

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The case began in July 2023 after multiple reports of marijuana odor near a property in Pierce County prompted an investigation, which later expanded to a second property in Brantley County.

Surveillance and searches uncovered two large indoor marijuana growing operations with irrigation systems, grow lights and multi-stage production setups. Authorities seized approximately 15,000 marijuana plants across both sites.

Investigators traced the operation’s proceeds internationally. The two properties were forfeited to the United States in March 2026.

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“This case highlights how the actions of steadfast law enforcement officers led to the discovery and dismantling of a massive drug distribution operation in southern Georgia,” Heap said.

DEA Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung credited cooperation among federal, state and local agencies. “The successful takedown of this network sends a clear message that our law enforcement partners remain united and unwavering in the effort to identify, investigate, and dismantle organizations that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods,” Chung said.

The DEA, Brantley County Sheriff’s Office and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patricia G. Rhodes, Tara M. Lyons, J. Bishop Ravenel and Darron J. Hubbard.

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