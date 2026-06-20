UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old man with dementia found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 3:45 PM UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced 70-year-old Mingo Rollins was located and found safe.

END OF UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who was last seen near Moncrief Road.

JSO says 70-year-old Mingo Rollins was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday, leaving his residence on Roth Drive near Moncrief Road. Authorities were told that he has dementia.

Mr. Rollins is described as being 5′7″ and 120 pounds. He also has brown eyes and grey hair. Mr. Rollins was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt, and white sandals.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who sees Mr. Rollins or knows where he is to contact them at 904-630-0500.

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