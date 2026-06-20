Hundreds celebrate James Weldon Johnson’s legacy at annual race event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of local residents gathered at James Weldon Johnson Park this morning to celebrate a Jacksonville icon through fitness, history, and community spirit during the annual “Along This Way Race Route” event.

More than 500 runners and walkers filled the streets of the historic LaVilla neighborhood. Participants chose between a competitive 5K race and a one-mile fun run, both designed to retrace historic locations connected directly to Johnson’s life and enduring legacy. The event marked the celebration of the legendary writer and activist’s birthday.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to run such a historical event for such a historic individual here in the Jacksonville community,” said participant Junior Johnson.

James Weldon Johnson is a towering figure in both local and national history. He broke racial barriers by becoming the first Black lawyer admitted to the Florida Bar. He is also recognized for writing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Originally penned as a poem, the piece was later set to music and became known as the Black National Anthem, serving as a powerful cultural pillar for the African American community.

The weight of that history was felt by those leading the pack.

“It’s just a great nation to be able to be number one and to represent for our culture,” said Quinton Thorpe, who took home first place in the 5K race.

Other participants shared his energy. “I’m just excited to be here to celebrate James Weldon Johnson,” added runner Carter York before the race began.

The energy shifted from athletic competition to festive celebration after runners crossed the finish line. The park transformed into a birthday block party honoring Johnson’s life, complete with music, champagne, cupcakes, and history lessons.

The celebration serves as a vital reminder of the city’s deep cultural history, according to event leadership.

“You can learn all about this great man and really appreciate him,” said Liz McCoy, Executive Director of the Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park.

For community members who were unable to attend the morning race, organizers emphasize that Johnson’s legacy remains accessible. Educational resources, historical markers, and community programming are available at the park year-round to ensure his contributions to civil rights and the arts are never forgotten.

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