First Alert Weather: Another round of heavy afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

This morning will be mainly dry under mostly clear skies.

Today will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms should begin to develop mid-to-late afternoon and move from west to east.

Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+.

A flood watch is in effect until Saturday evening for portions of SE Georgia due to 6-10 inches of rain that fell on Friday.

Father’s Day on Sunday will see a few afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.

Next week will start off HOT with highs in the mid 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

No active storms

Tracking the Tropics: June 20, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Hot and humid, Scattered heavy afternoons storms. HIGH: 90 (Feels like 100+)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 73/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 20, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood