First Alert Weather: Another round of heavy afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
- This morning will be mainly dry under mostly clear skies.
- Today will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
- Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
- Showers and thunderstorms should begin to develop mid-to-late afternoon and move from west to east.
- Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+.
- A flood watch is in effect until Saturday evening for portions of SE Georgia due to 6-10 inches of rain that fell on Friday.
- Father’s Day on Sunday will see a few afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.
- Next week will start off HOT with highs in the mid 90s.
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Tropics:
- No active storms
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Hot and humid, Scattered heavy afternoons storms. HIGH: 90 (Feels like 100+)
- TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73
- FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 73/94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood