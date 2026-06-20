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First Alert Weather: Another round of heavy afternoon storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
  • This morning will be mainly dry under mostly clear skies.
  • Today will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. 
    • Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
  • Showers and thunderstorms should begin to develop mid-to-late afternoon and move from west to east.
  • Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+.
  • A flood watch is in effect until Saturday evening for portions of SE Georgia due to 6-10 inches of rain that fell on Friday.
  • Father’s Day on Sunday will see a few afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.
  • Next week will start off HOT with highs in the mid 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • No active storms

Tracking the Tropics: June 20, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TODAY: Hot and humid, Scattered heavy afternoons storms. HIGH: 90 (Feels like 100+)
  • TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73
  • FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 73/94
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 20, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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