Duval County Supervisor of Elections announces active candidates for 2026 primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced Friday that the local candidate qualifying period has ended.

Qualified local candidates for the 2026 primary election are now listed on the Active Candidates and Committees page at duvalelections.gov/Active-Candidates-Committees.

Qualified candidates for federal and state offices can be found at dos.elections.myflorida.com/candidates. Local candidates who face opposition will appear on the Primary Election ballot.

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Holland noted that the 2026 Primary Election will include nonpartisan judicial and school board races, in which all registered voters may participate regardless of party affiliation.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation ahead of the Primary Election is July 20. Voters can register online at duvalelections.gov.

For more information, residents can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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