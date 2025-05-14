Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,115 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. International Studies Preparatory Academy
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 381 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Doral Academy Charter High School
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,003 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Design & Architecture Senior High School
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 489 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Cooper City High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,329 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Sheridan Technical Center - High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 529 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Young Women's Preparatory Academy
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 350 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Spanish River Community High School
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,578 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. McFatter Technical High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 606 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Terra Environmental Research Institute
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,619 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Mast Academy
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,535 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Pompano Beach High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,286 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Cypress Bay High School
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,716 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Archimedean Upper Conservatory (AUC)
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 320 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. School for Advanced Studies - North
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 132 (44:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. iPrep Academy
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 797 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Coral Reef Senior High School
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,243 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. MAST@FIU - Biscayne Bay Campus
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 448 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. School for Advanced Studies - South
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 284 (47:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 129 (43:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. The College Academy at Broward College
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 487 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. School for Advanced Studies - Homestead
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 135 (34:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Suncoast Community High School
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,592 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,374 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,325 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.