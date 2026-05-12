JSO looking for woman after man shot multiple times in bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot twice in the abdomen early Tuesday inside of a business near Century Street and Atlantic Boulevard.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. The crime scene remained active around 7 a.m. Tuesday outside The New Neighborhood Tavern, 15 Century St.

A fight occurred in the business between some of the patrons and the victim was shot, a JSO news release states.

The suspect is described as an unknown race female, the news release states. Police said it’s unknown if she left the business on foot or in a vehicle. The victim was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

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