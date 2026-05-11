Family questions use of lethal force after deputy-involved shooting of man on the ground

OAKLEAF PLANTATION, Fla. — A routine check on Saturday turned into a fatal confrontation when a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man in the Silver Bluff neighborhood of Oakleaf Plantation. The incident, which occurred on Pebble Stone Court, has left a local family demanding answers and neighbors questioning the use of lethal force.

According to Sheriff Michelle Cook, deputies were on-site to assist the Department of Children and Families with an investigation. During a routine records check, authorities say they discovered that a man at the residence had an outstanding out-of-state warrant. When deputies attempted to confirm the warrant, the situation escalated.

Sheriff Cook stated the suspect armed himself with two knives and became confrontational, eventually moving the encounter into a neighbor’s backyard. It was there that a deputy fired the fatal shot.

However, family members and video footage provide a more complex picture of the man’s final moments. Video from the scene shows the suspect on the ground, several feet away from officers, holding what looks to be two knives. He can be heard saying, “My heart can’t take it anymore,” and“Please kill me, I rather die than go back to jail.”

The man’s brother, who asked to remain anonymous, told us that the suspect was not a threat but was instead suffering from a severe mental health crisis.

“He was no harm to them,” his brother said, noting that the suspect struggled with depression and physical disabilities. “My brother was disabled. You could push him over. He couldn’t get up and launch at them.”

The family expressed disbelief that the encounter turned deadly, claiming the man had already been tased several times while on the ground before the shooting occurred. They pointed to his recently purchased car, which bore a disability tag, as evidence of his limited mobility.

The community is also reacting with scrutiny. Leroy Edwards, a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath, questioned the deputies’ tactics. “As a police officer... you have to know to defuse a situation, make a situation better, not worse,” Edwards said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the State Attorney’s Office have launched an independent investigation into the shooting. The deputy involved has not yet been publicly identified.

The Clay County/Green Cove Springs NAACP branch released a statement "expressing outrage and deep concern regarding the recent tragic incident involving the fatal shooting of an unarmed African American male, reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis."

The full statement from the NAACP can be read below.

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