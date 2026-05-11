Nassau County Commissioners hold first hearing on proposed data center moratorium

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County residents are getting their first opportunity to voice their opinions about an ordinance that, if approved, would place a one-year moratorium, or ban, on data center proposals in the county.

The first hearing comes less than a week after Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB484, which places many new restrictions on data center companies and protects the communities where they operate, so that residents don’t have to absorb high water and power costs.

“I’m grateful that the Governor was able to sign it into law because that really gives us the teeth that we need to do our exercise over the next 12 months,” said Nassau County Board of County Commissioners Chair, Alyson McCullough.

McCullough encourages residents to stay engaged with this and stick with the facts.

“A lot of times we let emotions get the best of us, and I encourage people instead of being emotional, bring forth facts,” McCullough said. “That’s really how we most effectively and efficiently work together for the best of the residents in Nassau County.”

“No data centers, that’s for sure,” said Nassau County resident Rene Scheewe. “Other than that, I love this place.”

Scheewe just moved across the country from Oregon to Nassau County last month. When we asked him whether he was familiar with the talk of a data center possibly coming to the area, he said he was aware and insisted he was not for it.

“It’s everywhere in the country,” Scheewe said. It’s destroying the environment, driving up water prices, energy prices at the expense of working citizens.”

The second public hearing will be on June 8th. County Commissioners will also vote on the moratorium that day.

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