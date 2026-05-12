USS Cooperstown sets sail from Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) departed from Naval Station Mayport on Monday.

The USS Cooperstown is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 and is homeported in Mayport. This class of small surface combatant is designed to be fast, agile and mission-focused for operations in near-shore environments to counter “21st-century” threats.

Littoral Combat Ships can operate independently or as part of a networked battle force in high-threat scenarios. This networked force includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants such as cruisers and destroyers.

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The USS Cooperstown is the first ship to carry the name, honoring 70 military veterans who are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Their baseball careers were interrupted to allow them to serve in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to the Korean War.

The departure marks the start of operations in support of its scheduled deployment.

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