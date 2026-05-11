St. Augustine’s Adventure Landing to hold online auction before closing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Adventure Landing in St. Augustine is getting ready to close, but not before holding an online auction featuring items from the park’s long history.

Arcade games, go-karts, fiberglass mini golf animals, park signs, and even benches and kitchen equipment are included in the auction lineup.

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Bidding is happening now and wraps up on Wednesday, May 13.

The auction is open to everyone, including collectors, business owners, and fans of the park.

Preview times are set for May 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone interested in seeing the items up close.

A full catalog and bidding information can be found at Bramsey.hibid.com.

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