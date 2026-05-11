Worker killed in accident at BAE Systems shipyard in Jacksonville, company says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — BAE Systems confirmed with Action News Jax that on Saturday, an employee was killed in an accident while performing maintenance on heavy machinery at its Jacksonville facility.

The BAE Systems shipyard is located on Hecksher Drive.

A company spokesperson says that the employee was conducting maintenance on a self-propelled modular transporter when they were involved in a fatal accident.

The company says they are investigating the cause of the accident, and their “deepest condolences are with the employee’s family, loved ones, and coworkers."

Read the full statement from BAE Systems, below:

“On Saturday, May 9, one of our employees at our Jacksonville shipyard was involved in a fatal accident while conducting maintenance on a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT). Our deepest condolences are with the employee’s family, loved ones, and coworkers. The safety of our employees remains our top priority. We will continue to investigate the cause of this tragic accident.”

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