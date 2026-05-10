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First Alert Weather: A few more storms before drier and hotter days

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Storm coverage has been a bit less today than the last few days
  • But heavy storms have still brought neighborhoods much-needed rain
  • Rain and storms will gradually taper off this evening and tonight
  • We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm near or north of I-10
  • Monday starts dry and turns hot and humid during the day
  • The sea breeze will be the primary catalyst for rain and storms after about 1-2 PM
  • It won’t storm everywhere, but where it does, there will be lightning and heavy rain
  • A cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday
  • We’ll still have a few showers around Tuesday into Wednesday
  • But the weather pattern is about to turn drier and hotter
  • After a brief “cool-down” Tuesday, we’re right back to near 90 by Thursday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower. Low: 69

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. A Few PM Storms. High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 68/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/85

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 67/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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