First Alert Weather: A few more storms before drier and hotter days

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Storm coverage has been a bit less today than the last few days

But heavy storms have still brought neighborhoods much-needed rain

Rain and storms will gradually taper off this evening and tonight

We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm near or north of I-10

Monday starts dry and turns hot and humid during the day

The sea breeze will be the primary catalyst for rain and storms after about 1-2 PM

It won’t storm everywhere, but where it does, there will be lightning and heavy rain

A cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday

We’ll still have a few showers around Tuesday into Wednesday

But the weather pattern is about to turn drier and hotter

After a brief “cool-down” Tuesday, we’re right back to near 90 by Thursday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower. Low: 69

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. A Few PM Storms. High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 68/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/85

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 67/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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