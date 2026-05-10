First Alert Weather: A few more storms before drier and hotter days

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Storm coverage has been a bit less today than the last few days
- But heavy storms have still brought neighborhoods much-needed rain
- Rain and storms will gradually taper off this evening and tonight
- We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm near or north of I-10
- Monday starts dry and turns hot and humid during the day
- The sea breeze will be the primary catalyst for rain and storms after about 1-2 PM
- It won’t storm everywhere, but where it does, there will be lightning and heavy rain
- A cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday
- We’ll still have a few showers around Tuesday into Wednesday
- But the weather pattern is about to turn drier and hotter
- After a brief “cool-down” Tuesday, we’re right back to near 90 by Thursday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Isolated Shower. Low: 69
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. A Few PM Storms. High: 88
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 68/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/85
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/89
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 67/91
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