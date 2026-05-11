More than 100 sickened with virus on cruise ship docked in Florida

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship are being allowed off Monday in Port Canaveral after more than 100 passengers and crew members were infected with norovirus.

The outbreak led to the disembarkation of travelers and staff following increased cleaning and disinfection efforts on the vessel.

The Caribbean Princess departed from Port Everglades on April 28 for its voyage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the outbreak on the ship around May 7, affecting both passengers and crew.

More than 4,200 people are currently onboard the ship, encompassing both travelers and staff.

The reported number of infections represents 3 percent of the total population on the vessel. Main symptoms of the virus include diarrhea and vomiting.

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