UPDATE: Orange Park High School lockdown lifted after weapon threat, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE 9:07 AM: According to deputies, the lockdown has been lifted after a threat involving a weapon.

Sheriff Cook says the people involved are being interviewed.

END UPDATE

Orange Park High School went into lockdown Monday morning, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office quickly shared the news with the community.

Sheriff Michelle Cook posted on social media to let everyone know there’s a strong police presence at the school as officers work to clear the area.

There are no injuries involved, according to deputies.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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