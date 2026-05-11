City of Jacksonville wants your feedback on proposed new Wonderland Corridor District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is considering a new special district called the Wonderland Corridor.

The proposed area would run along 103rd Street, from Blanding Boulevard to Cecil Commerce Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If created, the Wonderland Corridor would focus on improvements like better street lighting, new signs, and spruced-up storefronts.

Funding would come from small assessments on commercial properties within the district.

City officials say the goal is to make 103rd Street more inviting, not just for drivers passing through, but for everyone who lives and works nearby.

The city is now gathering feedback through a petition.

CLICK HERE to share your thoughts.

Residents and business owners along 103rd Street are encouraged to share their thoughts as the plan takes shape.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.