Deputies searching for suspect linked to burglary in Punam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in finding a suspect linked to a burglary that happened Monday morning in Crescent City.

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The incident led to a lockdown at Middleton Burney Elementary School as a precaution.

Deputies say they have video footage of the person they believe was involved, but they need help identifying the suspect.

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Anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

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