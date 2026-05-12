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FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking a soggy Tuesday

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Day
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rains.

  • This morning we are tracking widespread impactful rain for the morning commute.
  • A few embedded storms are likely as well.
  • The biggest impact for the day is heavy rain with embedded lightning.
    • A few gusty winds are possible with any storms south of I-10.
  • Highs today will be held to the lower to mid 70s.
  • Rain and a few storms will linger into the afternoon and evening.
  • Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ through this evening with potentially some neighborhoods receiving 2-4″ through early tomorrow.
  • Some nuisance type street & ditch flooding will be possible with some short term urban flooding Tuesday but significant flooding is not likely due to the long term drought, but enough rain in a short period of time in any urban areas could produce at least some flooding for a time, especially if the heaviest rain coincides with high tides at & near the coast (approx 5:15am & 5:45pm)
  • A few showers will linger into Wednesday before we dry out.
  • Highs tomorrow in the lower 80s.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day - Cloudy with periods of rain and embedded storms. HIGH:75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

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