FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking a soggy Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rains.

This morning we are tracking widespread impactful rain for the morning commute.

A few embedded storms are likely as well.

The biggest impact for the day is heavy rain with embedded lightning.

A few gusty winds are possible with any storms south of I-10.

Highs today will be held to the lower to mid 70s.

Rain and a few storms will linger into the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ through this evening with potentially some neighborhoods receiving 2-4″ through early tomorrow.

Some nuisance type street & ditch flooding will be possible with some short term urban flooding Tuesday but significant flooding is not likely due to the long term drought, but enough rain in a short period of time in any urban areas could produce at least some flooding for a time, especially if the heaviest rain coincides with high tides at & near the coast (approx 5:15am & 5:45pm)

A few showers will linger into Wednesday before we dry out.

Highs tomorrow in the lower 80s.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day - Cloudy with periods of rain and embedded storms. HIGH:75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️