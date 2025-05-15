The Blue Angels are in Brunswick

Attention Brunswick residents - no need to worry if you’re hearing the sound of speeding jets over the next few days.

That’s the legendary Blue Angels getting ready for this weekend’s Golden Isles Airshow.

The airshow takes place May 17 and 18 at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

In addition to the Blue Angels, performers include the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Jack Aces P-51 Demo Team, the U.S. Marines C-130, the Chuters and more.

Parking lots open 8 a.m. each day. Shuttle services begin at 8:30 a.m.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and performances begin at 10:30 a.m.

You’ll need a ticket and a parking pass if you want to go. General admission tickets for adults start at $55. Kids 5 and under get in for free. Youth tickets range from $8 to $15. Click here for ticket and parking information.

