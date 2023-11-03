JFRD at scene of working house fire in Durkeeville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a working house fire on McConihe Street.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of McConihe street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 3, 2023

