Apex Theatre Studio presenting ‘Godspell’ this weekend at the Waterworks

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A modern adaption to “Godspell” will be live at the Waterworks in St. Augustine this weekend.

The Apex Theatre Studio is bringing a modern twist to the timeless 1971 off-broadway hit for four performances. The first show starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $24 and can be purchased on Saturday and Sunday, but show times vary.

You can purchase tickets for any of the 4 shows HERE.

Showtimes:

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

