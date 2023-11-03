Sheriff Waters hosting crime prevention walk this weekend in Baymeadows neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a crime prevention walk Saturday morning in the Baymeadows community.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and members of JSO will host the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Nov. 4 along Summerview Circle and Nursery Field Drive in the Summerfield at Baymeadows neighborhoods.

It begins at 10:30 a.m., so participants will need to be there ahead of time.

For more information, visit the JSO website or call the District 3 Substation at 904-630-8100.

