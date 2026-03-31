Florida Highway Patrol captures suspect accused of stabbing pregnant woman in North Carolina

A woman suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman in North Carolina was arrested Wednesday by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Marvina Marie Butler-Hardy was taken into custody on Interstate 95 in Flagler County after fleeing an active warrant from Charlotte for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and battery on an unborn child, FHP said.

Action News Jax’s sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte reports that CMPD said Butler-Hardy stabbed a pregnant woman March 18 in a random act of violence in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter. The victim and baby are OK.

Butler-Hardy’s arrest in Florida followed a “Be On the LookOut” alert issued for Butler-Hardy by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, FHP said in a news release.

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Authorities indicated the suspect left North Carolina in a silver sedan before being spotted by troopers in the Jacksonville area.

Troopers assigned to the Jacksonville area identified the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai sedan, as it traveled through Duval County. The vehicle was located and stopped on I-95 southbound near mile marker 280 in Flagler County.

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FHP said Butler-Hardy was taken into custody without further incident.

Butler-Hardy is currently being held at the Flagler County Jail pending extradition to North Carolina.

CMPD has been notified of the arrest and is making arrangements to transport her back to their jurisdiction.

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