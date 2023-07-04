JSO investigating possible robbery and suspicious person in Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating a robbery and suspicious person on McDuff Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, it got a call about an hour ago about a robbery at McDuff Avenue and Ernest Street. Also, in the past 15 minutes, JSO got a call about an armed suspicious person down the road at McDuff Avenue and Spencer Street.

JSO said it cannot say if these calls are related yet, but it advises people to use caution in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: FHP: Teen arrested following multi-county chase on I-95 with troopers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.