Fire department taker crashes on Highway 82 in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — A taker truck from the Waynesville, Ga. Volunteer Fire Department overturned Saturday morning on Highway 82 in Brantley County. The wreck happened on the westbound side of the roadway at the Satilla River Bridge.

No injuries were reported, according to the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

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