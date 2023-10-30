JSO: Man shot while driving in Jacksonville Heights area, police looking for drive-by shooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is expected to be okay after he was shot while driving on 103rd Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 2:02 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area and located a man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The early investigation revealed that the man, who is in his early 20s, was driving a car westbound on 103rd Street with 4 to 5 other people inside the car. At the same time, a black, 4-door sedan accelerated eastbound before shooting out the window and driving off. No one else in the victim’s car was hit.

Read: Streaking Jaguars slug their way to 20-10 win over Pittsburgh as Steelers lose QB Pickett to injury

JSO said it’s actively looking for the suspect vehicle and believes this drive-by shooting could be related to other shootings in the area. However, detectives don’t believe the immediate public is at risk at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Lewiston shootings: Gunman reportedly tried to buy silencer months before shooting

JSO gives updates on shooting on 103rd Street

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.