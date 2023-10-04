JSO: Man, teenager shot during home invasion in Paxon neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and a teenager were shot on Lucille Drive.

According to detectives, at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the area and located a man in his 40s and a boy in his mid-teens with gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos. They were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed that the victims were shot during a robbery. Four men broke into the home wearing dark clothing and masks before fleeing in a dark four-door sedan. Police said it could be a Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500, email jaxcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

