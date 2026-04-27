Iran offers to end chokehold on Strait of Hormuz and asks US to end blockade, officials say

CAIRO — Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal said Monday, as the country's foreign minister made a visit to Russia he said was an opportunity to consult with Moscow regarding the war against Israel and the United States.

Iran also wants the U.S. to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, said the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The new proposal, passed to the United States by Pakistan, likely won't be supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran’s atomic program as part of an overall deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and make the ceasefire permanent.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said Sunday to Fox News Channel.

The Axios news outlet first reported Iran’s proposal.

Iran's foreign minister visits Russia

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in St. Petersburg on Monday morning ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His trip over the weekend has included two stops in Pakistan and a visit to Oman, which shares the strait with Iran.

Araghchi's visit comes as a standoff between Iran and the U.S. in the crucial Strait of Hormuz persists despite a ceasefire, keeping oil prices high.

“It is a good opportunity for us to consult with our Russian friends about the developments that have occurred in relation to the war during this period and what is happening now,” Araghchi said in a video interview posted by IRNA.

Talks had been expected in Islamabad

Pakistan has been seeking to revive stalled talks between Iran and the U.S., and negotiations had been expected in Islamabad over the weekend. But U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the talks could take place by phone instead.

Araghchi said it was America’s approach that “caused the negotiations to be delayed.”

“The previous one, despite the progress that had been made, could not achieve its goals,” he said, blaming what he called Washington’s “excessive demands.”

Trump has questioned who is in charge in Iran at the moment and said confusion within its theocracy made it difficult to reach a deal.

The White House last week said it would dispatch envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad to follow up on historic face-to-face talks earlier this month. But Araghchi left the Pakistani capital Saturday, and shortly afterward Trump said he had called off the mission because of a lack of progress with Iran.

“If they want, we can talk but we’re not sending people,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday. He said earlier on social media: “All they have to do is call!!!”

Araghchi later returned to Islamabad, and also visited Oman's capital of Muscat before heading to Russia. He also spoke by phone with counterparts in Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Strait of Hormuz at center of Iran’s discussions in Oman

A standoff remains on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil and natural gas normally passes, as Iran has restricted movement through it and the U.S. enforces a blockade of Iranian ports.

The June contract for Brent crude, the international standard, was trading at around $107 per barrel Monday, compared to $72 a barrel before the war began.

Oil prices have risen steadily since the war began and tankers full of crude became stranded in the Persian Gulf, unable to safely transit through the strait and reach global distribution points.

The economic fallout is growing two months into the war as global shipments of not only oil, but also liquefied natural gas, fertilizer and other supplies are disrupted by the near-closure of the strategic strait.

Iran wants to persuade Oman to support a mechanism to collect tolls from vessels passing through the strait, according to a regional official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Oman’s response wasn’t immediately clear.

The official, who is involved in mediation efforts, also said Iran insisted on ending the U.S. blockade before new talks and that Pakistan-led mediators are trying to bridge significant gaps between the countries.

Trump last week indefinitely extended the ceasefire the U.S. and Iran agreed to on April 7 that has largely halted fighting that began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. But a permanent settlement remains elusive in the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken the global economy.

Even before Saturday’s developments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said any talks would be indirect and Pakistani officials would act as go-betweens, reflecting Tehran’s wariness after rounds of indirect talks last year and earlier this year ended with Iran being attacked by the U.S. and Israel.

Trump says Iran has offered a ‘much better’ proposal

Both sides have continued to make military threats. Iran’s joint military command Saturday warned that “if the U.S. continues its aggressive military actions, including naval blockades, banditry, and piracy” it will face a “strong response.”

Trump last week ordered the military to "shoot and kill" small boats that could be placing mines in the waterway.

Trump told journalists Saturday that within 10 minutes of him canceling Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Islamabad, Iran sent a “much better” proposal.

He did not elaborate but stressed that one of his conditions is that Iran "will not have a nuclear weapon." The status of Iran's enriched uranium has long been at the center of tensions. Tehran has 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency.

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,509 people in Lebanon, where the Israel-Hezbollah fighting resumed two days after the Iran war started. Another 23 people have been killed in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 U.S. service members in the region and six U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have been killed.

Another ceasefire — between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant Hezbollah group — has been extended by three weeks. Hezbollah has not participated in the Washington-brokered diplomacy.

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Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Becatoros reported from Athens, Greece. AP journalist Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

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