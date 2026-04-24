Head-on collision between 2 commuter buses injures 23 near Pentagon

ARLINGTON, Va. — A collision between two commuter buses near the Pentagon on Friday injured 23 people, including 10 employees with the Department of Defense, officials said.

According to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency a Fairfax County Connector bus and a Prince William County Omniride bus were involved in the crash at about 7:20 a.m. ET in the Pentagon South parking lot, WUSA reported.

Ten of the passengers were Department of Defense personnel. First responders sent 18 people to area hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment, according to the television station.

Five passengers were treated at the site and released, WJLA reported.

The television station, citing unnamed sources, said the collision was “a low-speed crash.” Video circulating on social media sites appear to confirm that characterization.

Video from independent journalist Dave Statter showed the impact, with the OmniRide bus pushed backward, WRC reported.

NEW: Two buses have collided head-on at the Pentagon. This occurred a short time ago in the bus loop adjacent to South Parking. It was not at high speed. More than a dozen injured, mostly minor, with at least one going to a trauma center. It involves a Fairfax County Connector… pic.twitter.com/19J2TUb8eG — Dave Statter (@STATter911) April 24, 2026

The Pentagon Metro station and Transit Center was closed for several hours while investigators collected information but reopened at 10:45 a.m. ET, according to WTTG.

for the crash investigation, but is back open as of 11 a.m., according to Pentagon Police. The Metro Access Road remains closed pending an ongoing accident investigation. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has activated its alternate bus transportation plan to accommodate commuters.

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