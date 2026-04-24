Live Updates: Florida, Georgia wildfires, more homes destroyed, more evacuations, state of emergency

NAHUNTA, Ga. — 7:35 AM: After reopening overnight, U.S. Highway 82 in Brantley County is closed again Friday morning. The smoke-filled roadway is closed due to multiple accidents, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

“SR520/Hwy 82 between 110 and Browntown Road is closed due to multiple accidents,” a sheriff’s office post states.

Plumes of smoke continue to blanket swaths of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Friday as crews battle wildfires that have destroyed homes, forced evacuations, and closed schools.

The Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County hasn’t grown much overnight, but the number of homes and properties destroyed has. As of Friday morning, the number of properties destroyed has increased to at least 87, a couple dozen more than the previous days.

While U.S. Highway 82 has reopened Friday, Brantley County schools remained closed.

More evacuation orders given

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation Thursday near Nahunta for the area of Highway 110 from Highway 32 to Lane Cemetery Road to include from Lisa Lane to the Satilla River.

A voluntary evacuation was issued for the area of U.S. 301 from the county line to Rowell Road to the west of Highway 110, north to Highway 32 and east of Highway 110 to the county line.

RELATED: LIST | Shelters open for displaced residents in Brantley County, where to donate

Georgia Governor to survey area Friday

Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to survey the fire damage across South Georgia on Friday and meet with local leaders and first responders on the frontlines.

A mandatory burn ban remains in effect for 91 of Georgia’s counties.

In Northeast Florida, fire crews continue to “mop up” the Railroad wildfire in Clay and Putnam counties. That fire on Friday remained at about 4,406 acres and was 65 percent contained. Air quality continues to be an issue.

Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia wildfires, 4/24/2026 Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia wildfires, 4/24/2026 (First Alert Weather Team)

Here’s a county-by-county update as firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained

Bradford County

Deden Fire - 180 acres, 50% contained

Columbia County

Gun Range Fire - 129 acres, 50% contained

Clay, Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 4,406 acres, 65% contained

Putnam County

Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained

Mondex 3 Fire - 300 acres, 30% contained

CLICK HEREto view Florida Forest Service’s interactive wildfires map

Florida Wildfires Map, 4/24/206 Florida Wildfires Map, 4/24/206 (Florida Forest Service)

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - Over 5,000 acres, 15% contained

Mandatory Evacuations:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Road Closures:

Brantley County Government released the following affected areas and road closures due to active fire conditions and ongoing emergency response:

Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road

Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line

Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line

Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 29606 acres, 10% contained.

CLICK HERE to view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Georgia Wildfires Map, 4/24/2026 Georgia Fire Map, 4/24/2026 (Georgia Forestry Department)

Brantley residents seek clarification on recovery efforts after 87 homes destroyed

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