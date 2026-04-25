Live Updates: Georgia wildfires continue growing, Florida firefighter dies, how Hwy 82 fire started

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A volunteer firefighter in Hilliard, Florida died battling a wildfire there while more than 120 homes have been destroyed in Southeast Georgia and thousands more remain threatened. That’s the largest number of homes Georgia has ever lost to wildfires in the state’s history, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

About about noon Saturday, the Brantley County Sheriff’s ordered more evacuation for Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Hwy 32. “LEAVE NOW,” a sheriff’s office social media post said.

The U.S. Highway 82 wildfire has grown overnight to about 9,572 acres, a few thousand acres more than the previous day. The Georgia Forestry Commission said the fire was 10 percent contained.

That fire has destroyed about 87 homes and business by Saturday morning.

The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County grew a few hundred acres to about 31,976 acres, the Georgia Forestry Commission said late Friday. More than 30 homes were destroyed there.

Destroyed homes in current wildfires most in Georgia’s history

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who toured much of the scorched areas in the southern part of the state Friday, said the 120 homes lost to wildfires in Brantley and Clinch counties is the most in the state’s history.

“The two fires we’re fighting, among many others in Georgia, ... the Pineland fire and the Highway 82 fire rank No. 1 and 2 in the country,” Kemp said during a news briefing Friday at the Waycross-Ware County Airport. “So we got the two most dangerous, biggest, problematic fires anywhere in the United States in the small area we’re having to fight. It’s a lot for us to deal with.”

WATCH: Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia wildfires

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives wildfires update, says 120 homes lost is most in state's history

How Brantley Co. fire started

Officials said the wildfire in Brantley County was started by a balloon from a kids’ birthday party that landed on a power line and created an arc, which caught the ground on fire.

Volunteer firefighter dies in Northeast Florida

The Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department in Nassau County lost one of their members who was battling a blaze there Thursday. James “Kevin” Crews was fighting the Old Dixie Highway Fire just south of Henry Smith Road in Hilliard when he began experiencing a medical emergency, a town news release stated Friday.

He was taken to UF Health on New Kings Road for further treatment and died at the hospital.

Hilliard Volunteer Firefighter James “Kevin” Crews Hilliard Volunteer Firefighter James “Kevin” Crews (Town of Hilliard)

County-by-County Wildfires Update

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained

Bradford County

Deden Fire - 180 acres, 50% contained

Columbia County

Gun Range Fire - 129 acres, 50% contained

Clay, Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 4743 acres, 70% contained

Putnam County

Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained

Mondex 3 Fire - 300 acres, 30% contained

CLICK HERE to view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Florida Wildfires Map, 4/25/2026 Florida Wildfires Map, 4/25/2026 (Florida Forest Service)

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - 9,572 acres, 10% contained

Mandatory Evacuations:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Highway 110 from Highway 32 to Lane Cemetery Road to include from Lisa Lane to the Satilla River.

Voluntary evacuation

U.S. 301 from the county line to Rowell Road to the west of Highway 110, north to Highway 32 and east of Highway 110 to the county line.

Glynn county state of emergency

Glynn County declared a local State of Emergency to ensure resources can be deployed without delay.

Glynn County officials are urging residents living between Highway 82 and Highway 32 from Old Post Road to Highway 99, and those who live on and between Old Post Road and Buck Swamp Road south of Highway 82, to review emergency plans and gather essential items in case conditions worsen and they must evacuate.

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 31,976 acres, 10% contained.

CLICK HERE to view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Georgia Wildfire Map, 4/25/2026 Georgia Wildfire Map, 4/25/2026 (Georgia Forestry Commission)

US Wildfires A firefighter works the Brantley Highway 82 fire, Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

US Wildfires A fire burns as the Brantley Highway 82 fire burns, Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

US Wildfires A burned vehicle sits near a destroyed home as the Brantley Highway 82 fire burns, Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

US Wildfires Fire crews and truck assemble at the Brantley County Airport as they work the Brantley highway 82 fire, Thursday, April 23, 2026, near Nahunta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)

Georgia Foresty Commission Firefighters look on as a wildfire burns in Georgia. (Georgia Foresty Commission)

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