LIST: Shelters open for displaced residents in Brantley County, where to donate

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The following shelters are open for displaced residents in Brantley County:

The American Red Cross Shelter - Day and Night

- 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

Southside Baptist Church - Day and Night

- 550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Nahunta United Methodist Church - Day

107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553

No pets are permitted at any of the above shelter locations.

For those looking to help, the following locations are now accepting donations for local distribution:

Brantley Gas

114 Satilla Avenue, Nahunta, Georgia | Contact: Emerald Heinritz – 850-694-9400

Items Needed:

Empty 27-gallon totes with lids

Hangers

Hygiene items

New or gently used clothing

H & S Car Haulers

125 Industrial Park, Nahunta, Georgia | Contacts: Jessica Johns – 912-288-5697, Amanda Herrin – 912-288-3993

Items Needed:

Pet food

Non-perishable food items

For those who prefer to provide monetary support, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office encourages donating through Georgia VOAD by selecting either the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army for Brantley County.

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