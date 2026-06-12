St. Johns County distributes free sandbags ahead of hurricane season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane season is officially underway, and St. Johns County is helping to make sure its residents are prepared.

The county will give away approximately 14,000 free, pre-filled sandbags at locations throughout the county.

The giveaway will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates:

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Tuesday, June 23

Butler Park West – 400 Riverside Blvd., St. Augustine

Smith Road Storage Facility – 8250 Smith Road, Hastings

Wednesday, June 24

Solomon Calhoun Community Center – 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine

Vilano Boat Ramp – 101 Vilano Causeway, St. Augustine

Thursday, June 25

Mills Field – 1805 Race Track Road, St. Johns

Palm Valley Bridge (South Roscoe Boulevard side) – Under the bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

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There is a limit of 12 sandbags per vehicle, and each bag weighs approximately 30 pounds.

County residents must provide proof of residency, such as a valid ID or a recent mailing letter.

County staff will be on site to assist residents with loading sandbags into their vehicles.

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